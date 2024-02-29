24th MEU (SOC) Trailer

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Originally developed in 1985, the Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) provides the Marine Corps and Geographic Combatant Commanders with the ability to partner with, compliment, enable, and integrate with the Joint and Coalition Special Operations Forces in support of daily campaigning, crisis response, and integrated deterrence missions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Elton Taylor)