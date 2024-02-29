B-Roll: Royal Thai Marines Share Jungle Tactics with 15th MEU

U.S. and Royal Thai Marines participate in jungle tactics training during exercise Cobra Gold in Chanthaburi province, Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 29, 2024. Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)
