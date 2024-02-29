Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: Royal Thai Marines Share Jungle Tactics with 15th MEU

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHANTHABURI PROVINCE, THAILAND

    02.29.2024

    Video by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. and Royal Thai Marines participate in jungle tactics training during exercise Cobra Gold in Chanthaburi province, Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 29, 2024. Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.02.2024 08:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914411
    VIRIN: 240229-M-HP224-1001
    Filename: DOD_110155401
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: CHANTHABURI PROVINCE, TH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Royal Thai Marines Share Jungle Tactics with 15th MEU, by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CobraGold, 15th MEU, Partnership, Readiness, Jungle, Tactics

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT