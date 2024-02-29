2nd Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion fires stinger-launch simulators in preparation for Exercise Nordic Response 24

2nd Low Altitude Air Defense (LAAD) Battalion, Marine Air Control Group 28, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, fires stinger-launch simulators during a live-fire training range in preparation for Exercise Nordic Response 24 at Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 29, 2024. Exercise Nordic Response, formerly known as Cold Response, is a NATO training event conducted every two years to promote military competency in arctic environments and to foster interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps and allied nations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Rowdy Vanskike)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2024 04:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914398
|VIRIN:
|240302-M-YH653-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110155205
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|SETERMOEN, 19, NO
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
