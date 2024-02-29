Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion holds a reenlistment ceremony and fires stinger-launch simulators (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SETERMOEN, 19, NORWAY

    02.29.2024

    Video by Cpl. Rowdy Vanskike  

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    2nd Low Altitude Air Defense (LAAD) Battalion, Marine Air Control Group 28, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, holds a reenlistment ceremony and fires stinger-launch simulators during a live-fire training range in preparation for Exercise Nordic Response 24 at Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 29, 2024. Exercise Nordic Response, formerly known as Cold Response, is a NATO training event conducted every two years to promote military competency in arctic environments and to foster interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps and allied nations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Rowdy Vanskike)

    This B-Roll package contains the following:
    2nd LAAD personnel rehearsing with stinger-launch simulators prior to live-fire execution,
    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Miguel Rivera's reenlistment ceremony,
    2nd LAAD personnel firing stinger-launch simulators during a live-fire training range,
    Slow-motion footage of 2nd LAAD personnel firing stinger-launch simulators during a live-fire training range,
    Night-vision footage of 2nd LAAD personnel firing stinger-launch simulators during a live-fire training range.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.02.2024 04:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914397
    VIRIN: 240229-M-YH653-1001
    Filename: DOD_110155203
    Length: 00:05:11
    Location: SETERMOEN, 19, NO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion holds a reenlistment ceremony and fires stinger-launch simulators (B-Roll), by Cpl Rowdy Vanskike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Stinger
    2nd LAAD
    Arctic Training
    USMCNews
    NATOSpotlight
    NR24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT