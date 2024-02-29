Progression and Purpose: The Official Marine Corps Color Guard

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This week, Sergeant Steven A. Sexton, 41st Color Sergeant of the Marine Corps, Marine Barracks Washington discusses the progression and purpose of the annual training in Yuma, Ariz. The U.S. Marine Corps Battle Color Detachment has wrapped up training at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., and commenced the first leg of their west coast tour this week. Marines continue to perfect their drill and the tradition of ceremonial excellence. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)