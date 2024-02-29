Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Progression and Purpose: The Official Marine Corps Color Guard

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Chloe McAfee 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    This week, Sergeant Steven A. Sexton, 41st Color Sergeant of the Marine Corps, Marine Barracks Washington discusses the progression and purpose of the annual training in Yuma, Ariz. The U.S. Marine Corps Battle Color Detachment has wrapped up training at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., and commenced the first leg of their west coast tour this week. Marines continue to perfect their drill and the tradition of ceremonial excellence. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.02.2024 00:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914395
    VIRIN: 240301-M-UM973-1001
    Filename: DOD_110155162
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US

    This work, Progression and Purpose: The Official Marine Corps Color Guard, by LCpl Chloe McAfee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Color Guard
    Silent Drill Platoon
    Marine Barracks Washington
    Dum & Bugle Corps

