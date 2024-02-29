The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit embarks aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group for routine operations and the completion of integrated at-sea training exercises in the Pacific Ocean in January 2024. The Boxer ARG comprises the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), and amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49). (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joseph Helms)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 18:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914381
|VIRIN:
|240301-M-YF186-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110154947
|Length:
|00:04:08
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, VANGUARD: The Storm, by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
