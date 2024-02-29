Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VANGUARD: The Storm

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.01.2024

    Video by Cpl. Joseph Helms 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit embarks aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group for routine operations and the completion of integrated at-sea training exercises in the Pacific Ocean in January 2024. The Boxer ARG comprises the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), and amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49). (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 18:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914381
    VIRIN: 240301-M-YF186-1001
    Filename: DOD_110154947
    Length: 00:04:08
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    amphibious
    readiness
    Modernization
    Crisis Response
    Naval Integration
    MAGTF

