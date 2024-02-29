Global Health Engagement shares medical expertise between Navy Medicine and host nation of Hondura

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Capt. Jamie Fitch, officer-in-charge for Expeditionary Medical Unit (EMU) 10 G Rotation 16, speaks about the unit's involvement with a Global Health Engagement in Honduras. Fitch, a general surgeon with Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System (ERSS) 11 from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune, discusses the trauma cases and what her teams have gained from this opportunity. EMU 10 G worked alongside medical staff and students at Hospital Nacional Mario Catarino Rivas in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. The Global Health Engagement served as an opportunity to strengthen allied partnerships and share valuable medical expertise with health care professionals in a limited resource environment.



(Disclaimer: Video shows graphic imagery of human anatomy)