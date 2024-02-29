Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Global Health Engagement shares medical expertise between Navy Medicine and host nation of Hondura

    SAN PEDRO SULA, HONDURAS

    02.27.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Woods 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    U.S. Navy Capt. Jamie Fitch, officer-in-charge for Expeditionary Medical Unit (EMU) 10 G Rotation 16, speaks about the unit's involvement with a Global Health Engagement in Honduras. Fitch, a general surgeon with Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System (ERSS) 11 from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune, discusses the trauma cases and what her teams have gained from this opportunity. EMU 10 G worked alongside medical staff and students at Hospital Nacional Mario Catarino Rivas in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. The Global Health Engagement served as an opportunity to strengthen allied partnerships and share valuable medical expertise with health care professionals in a limited resource environment.

    (Disclaimer: Video shows graphic imagery of human anatomy)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 16:15
    Category: Interviews
    Location: SAN PEDRO SULA, HN

    This work, Global Health Engagement shares medical expertise between Navy Medicine and host nation of Hondura, by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Medicine
    expeditionary medicine

