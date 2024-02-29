Marine Minute: 0724

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force service members unite to initiate exercise Iron Fist 24. Iron Fist is an annual, bilateral exercise designed to increase teamwork and strengthen the relationships between the United States and Japanese Forces. Our photo of the week was taken by 2nd Lt. Duncan Stoner featuring two U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet aircraft, assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, taxi on a runway after landing in preparation for Exercise Nordic Response 24 at Andenes, Norway, Feb. 21, 2024. Exercise Nordic Response, formerly known as Cold Response, is a NATO training event conducted every two years to promote military competency in arctic environments and to foster interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps and allied nations. (U.S Marine Corps video by Sgt. Madison Santamaria)