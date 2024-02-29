Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Minute: 07-24 (AFN Version)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.27.2024

    Video by Sgt. Madison Santamaria 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force service members unite to initiate exercise Iron Fist 24. Iron Fist is an annual, bilateral exercise designed to increase teamwork and strengthen the relationships between the United States and Japanese Forces. Our photo of the week was taken by 2nd Lt. Duncan Stoner featuring two U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet aircraft, assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, taxi on a runway after landing in preparation for Exercise Nordic Response 24 at Andenes, Norway, Feb. 21, 2024. Exercise Nordic Response, formerly known as Cold Response, is a NATO training event conducted every two years to promote military competency in arctic environments and to foster interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps and allied nations. (U.S Marine Corps video by Sgt. Madison Santamaria)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 16:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 914368
    VIRIN: 240227-M-MF519-1001
    Filename: DOD_110154635
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: 07-24 (AFN Version), by Sgt Madison Santamaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    JGSDF
    U.S. Marines
    II MAW
    DMAPROD
    DMAVMM
    U.S. Marines: DMAVMM: DMAPROD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT