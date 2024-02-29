Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of the U.S. Army Christine E. Wormuth Awards Astronaut Device to Army Astronaut Colonel Frank Rubio

    UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Video by Spc. David Carvajal, Erica Parker and Faith Quiroga

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Secretary of the U.S. Army Christine E. Wormuth presents the Army Astronaut Device to Col. Frank Rubio, a NASA astronaut, during a pinning ceremony at the Pentagon Press Briefing Room, in Arlington, Va., Feb. 22, 2024. Rubio was awarded for holding the U.S. record for the most days in space for a single spaceflight. Colonel Rubio returned to Earth on Sept. 27, 2023, aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft, after serving 371 days aboard the International Space Station. With this award, Colonel Rubio joins Col. Anne McClain and Col. Andrew Morgan as the only active-duty Soldiers authorized to wear the device.

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 15:24
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 914364
    VIRIN: 240222-A-BY325-1001
    Filename: DOD_110154569
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: US

    This work, Secretary of the U.S. Army Christine E. Wormuth Awards Astronaut Device to Army Astronaut Colonel Frank Rubio, by SPC David Carvajal, Erica Parker and Faith Quiroga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Secretary of the Army
    U.S. Army
    Be All You Can Be
    Christine E. Wormuth
    Colonel Frank Rubio

