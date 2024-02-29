Secretary of the U.S. Army Christine E. Wormuth Awards Astronaut Device to Army Astronaut Colonel Frank Rubio

Secretary of the U.S. Army Christine E. Wormuth presents the Army Astronaut Device to Col. Frank Rubio, a NASA astronaut, during a pinning ceremony at the Pentagon Press Briefing Room, in Arlington, Va., Feb. 22, 2024. Rubio was awarded for holding the U.S. record for the most days in space for a single spaceflight. Colonel Rubio returned to Earth on Sept. 27, 2023, aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft, after serving 371 days aboard the International Space Station. With this award, Colonel Rubio joins Col. Anne McClain and Col. Andrew Morgan as the only active-duty Soldiers authorized to wear the device.
