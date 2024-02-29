Army-wide PAI

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Joy Dulen 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    HRC Integrated Personnel and Pay System Army (IPPSA) Coordination Section Lead, Capt. Ivan Grullon, highlights how Soldiers and units can help during an Army-wide Personnel Asset Inventory. The PAI is being conducted to gain and maintain 100 percent personnel accountability of all service members and update IPPSA with accurate personnel and organizational data.

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 15:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 914360
    VIRIN: 240228-A-DG163-2955
    Filename: DOD_110154523
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US

    HRC
    PAI
    IPPSA

