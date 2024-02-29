Army-wide PAI

HRC Integrated Personnel and Pay System Army (IPPSA) Coordination Section Lead, Capt. Ivan Grullon, highlights how Soldiers and units can help during an Army-wide Personnel Asset Inventory. The PAI is being conducted to gain and maintain 100 percent personnel accountability of all service members and update IPPSA with accurate personnel and organizational data.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 15:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|914360
|VIRIN:
|240228-A-DG163-2955
|Filename:
|DOD_110154523
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
