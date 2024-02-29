Brigadier General Antoinette Gant at BEYA2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Brigadier General Antoinette R. Gant, Chief, Army Enterprise Marketing Office, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army, makes comments regarding her career in the Army, and the many career opportunities available in the Army to anyone looking for personal and professional growth. The interview took place at the 2024 BEYA Conference, in Baltimore, Maryland on 17 February 2024