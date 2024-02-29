Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brigadier General Antoinette Gant at BEYA2024

    UNITED STATES

    02.17.2024

    Video by Spc. David Carvajal, Sgt. 1st Class Ernest Henderson and Erica Parker

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Brigadier General Antoinette R. Gant, Chief, Army Enterprise Marketing Office, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army, makes comments regarding her career in the Army, and the many career opportunities available in the Army to anyone looking for personal and professional growth. The interview took place at the 2024 BEYA Conference, in Baltimore, Maryland on 17 February 2024

    Date Taken: 02.17.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 14:47
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 914359
    VIRIN: 240217-A-BY325-1001
    Filename: DOD_110154492
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Be All You Can Be
    BEYA2024
    BG Antoinette Gant
    U.S. Army Enterprise Marketing Office

