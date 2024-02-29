Brigadier General Antoinette Gant at BEYA2024

Brigadier General Antoinette R. Gant, Chief, Army Enterprise Marketing Office, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army, makes comments regarding her career in the Army, and the many career opportunities available in the Army to anyone looking for personal and professional growth. The interview took place at the 2024 BEYA Conference, in Baltimore, Maryland on 17 February 2024
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 14:47
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|914359
|VIRIN:
|240217-A-BY325-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110154492
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
