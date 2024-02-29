video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Women’s History Month Animation created as an advertisement in the observance of Women’s History Month for the Air Force Reserve, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, March 1, 2024. This graphic was created as a TASK to acknowledge the Observance of Women’s History Month. (U.S. Air Force Reserve still graphic by Mr. Ivan Rivera)