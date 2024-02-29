The Oath of Enlistment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Every day thousands come to MEPS across the country to raise their right hands and take an Oath of Enlistment to defend and serve. This video highlights the meaning of the Oath for all who take it.





Original video by Billy Barth.

https://www.dvidshub.net/video/784373/heritage-today-oath

Modified by Israel Molina.