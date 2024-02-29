Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Oath of Enlistment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IL, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Video by israel molina 

    U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command

    Every day thousands come to MEPS across the country to raise their right hands and take an Oath of Enlistment to defend and serve. This video highlights the meaning of the Oath for all who take it.


    Original video by Billy Barth.
    https://www.dvidshub.net/video/784373/heritage-today-oath
    Modified by Israel Molina.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 12:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914335
    VIRIN: 240301-D-HB368-1004
    Filename: DOD_110154117
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: IL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Oath of Enlistment, by israel molina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Oath

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT