Every day thousands come to MEPS across the country to raise their right hands and take an Oath of Enlistment to defend and serve. This video highlights the meaning of the Oath for all who take it.
Original video by Billy Barth.
https://www.dvidshub.net/video/784373/heritage-today-oath
Modified by Israel Molina.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 12:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914335
|VIRIN:
|240301-D-HB368-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_110154117
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Oath of Enlistment, by israel molina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
