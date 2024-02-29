B-Roll: 15th MEU, Royal Thai Marines Conduct Live-Fire Range

U.S Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, participate in a live-fire range with Royal Thai Marines during Exercise Cobra Gold in Chanthaburi province, Kingdom of Thailand Feb. 27, 2024. Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 10:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914321
|VIRIN:
|240227-M-HP224-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110153784
|Length:
|00:03:43
|Location:
|CHANTHABURI PROVINCE, TH
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
