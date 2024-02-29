Black History Month 2024: Airmen and the Arts

In recognition of Black History Month, Airmen share how the arts have positively impacted their lives and contributions to the Air Force at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 27, 2024. The 2024 theme “African Americans and the Arts,” emphasizes the influence of African American art on society and its continuing impact on music, literature and other forms of expression. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)
|02.29.2024
|03.01.2024 10:21
|Video Productions
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
