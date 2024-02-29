Black History Month 2024: Airmen and the Arts

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/914306" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In recognition of Black History Month, Airmen share how the arts have positively impacted their lives and contributions to the Air Force at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 27, 2024. The 2024 theme “African Americans and the Arts,” emphasizes the influence of African American art on society and its continuing impact on music, literature and other forms of expression. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)