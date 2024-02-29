Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black History Month 2024: Airmen and the Arts

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler Jr 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    In recognition of Black History Month, Airmen share how the arts have positively impacted their lives and contributions to the Air Force at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 27, 2024. The 2024 theme “African Americans and the Arts,” emphasizes the influence of African American art on society and its continuing impact on music, literature and other forms of expression. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 10:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914306
    VIRIN: 240229-F-MJ338-1001
    Filename: DOD_110153675
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US

    TAGS

    Arts
    USAF
    BHM
    JBLE

