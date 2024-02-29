Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment conduct live-fire ranges in Norway in preparation for Exercise Nordic Response 24

    SETERMOEN, 19, NORWAY

    02.25.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Grace Stover 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, conduct live-fire ranges in preparation for Exercise Nordic Response 24 in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 21-25, 2024. Exercise Nordic Response, formerly known as Cold Response, is a NATO training event conducted every two years to promote military competency in arctic environments and to foster interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps and allied nations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Grace Stover)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 12:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914305
    VIRIN: 240301-M-TR167-1001
    Filename: DOD_110153658
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: SETERMOEN, 19, NO

    This work, U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment conduct live-fire ranges in Norway in preparation for Exercise Nordic Response 24, by LCpl Grace Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    II MEF
    1st Battalion 2d Marine Regiment
    MFEA
    NR24
    NordicResponse24

