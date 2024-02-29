U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment conduct live-fire ranges in Norway in preparation for Exercise Nordic Response 24

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, conduct live-fire ranges in preparation for Exercise Nordic Response 24 in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 21-25, 2024. Exercise Nordic Response, formerly known as Cold Response, is a NATO training event conducted every two years to promote military competency in arctic environments and to foster interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps and allied nations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Grace Stover)
