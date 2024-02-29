FIRST Robotics Tournament Without Graphics (1080p)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/914290" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Students from across the Department of Defense came together for a robotics tournament Feb. 24, 2024, at Kaiserslautern High School in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The tournament was hosted by FIRST, or For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, and included teams as far as England and the Netherlands. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Christian Conrad and Sergeant Kevin Henderson)