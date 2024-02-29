BROLL: USS Gunston Hall Conducts Well Deck Operations with Swedish and Finnish Marines in support of Steadfast Defender 24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) conducts well deck operations and small boat operations with Swedish Marines, assigned to 2nd Marine Battalion and Finnish Marines, assigned to the Nyland Brigade, while integrating with NATO forces supporting Steadfast Defender, Feb. 29, 2024. NATO has a long-standing partnership with Sweden, similar to its previous collaboration with Finland before its accession; their participation enhances the strength and security of all member nations and illustrates that NATO's doors remain open. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danielle Serocki)