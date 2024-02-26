Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Port Security Unit 307 conducts drill in Old Tampa Bay

    CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Port Security Unit 307 boat crew conducts man overboard drills in Old Tampa Bay, Florida, Feb. 15, 2023. Established in 1999 as a Coast Guard Reserve unit, Port Security Unit 307 became a component of the Coast Guard’s Deployable Specialized Forces. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 19:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914228
    VIRIN: 240215-G-CX249-1001
    Filename: DOD_110152241
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: CLEARWATER, FL, US

    SAR
    USCG
    PSU 307

