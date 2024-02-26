Coast Guard Port Security Unit 307 conducts drill in Old Tampa Bay

A Coast Guard Port Security Unit 307 boat crew conducts man overboard drills in Old Tampa Bay, Florida, Feb. 15, 2023. Established in 1999 as a Coast Guard Reserve unit, Port Security Unit 307 became a component of the Coast Guard’s Deployable Specialized Forces. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)
|02.15.2024
|02.29.2024 19:59
|B-Roll
|914228
|240215-G-CX249-1001
|DOD_110152241
|00:00:19
|CLEARWATER, FL, US
|2
|2
