Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sharing a musical passion

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jessica Do 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Quban Hall, 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron air transportation technician, shares his passion of the saxophone during black history month.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 15:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914202
    VIRIN: 240229-F-WT071-1001
    Filename: DOD_110151646
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sharing a musical passion, by SrA Jessica Do, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Art
    Black History Month
    AMC
    BHM
    18AF
    6ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT