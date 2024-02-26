Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C-Ram B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LAWTON, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo and Sgt. Christian Morton

    32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    C-Ram live fire exercises taking place on Fort Sill, Oklahoma in preparation for unit deployment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 12:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914177
    VIRIN: 240221-A-TA715-6383
    Filename: DOD_110151275
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: LAWTON, OK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-Ram B-Roll, by SSG Ian Vega-Cerezo and SGT Christian Morton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Immaterial

    TAGS

    32d AAMDC
    Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Immaterial
    C-RAM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT