NATO Allies conduct drills to hunt submarines in exercise Dynamic Manta 24

Allied ships are engaged in a simulated submarine hunt off the coast of Sicily.

Synopsis

Ships, submarines, aircraft and thousands of personnel have come together in the Mediterranean Sea for a NATO submarine warfare exercise.





Exercise Dynamic Manta prepares NATO submarine crews to respond and adapt to any type of threat below the surface. It is the largest and most complex submarine exercise in the Mediterranean, which trains, demonstrates and refines Allied capabilities in this particular type of warfare.





As NATO’s most advanced anti-submarine warfare (ASW) exercise, Dynamic Manta 24 will journey to the heart of naval operations, where state-of-the-art submarines and cutting-edge technologies converge. This demanding exercise takes place concurrently with NATO’s largest exercise, Steadfast Defender, demonstrating the Alliance’s ability to carry out exercises and missions simultaneously across the Euro-Atlantic area.





Anti-submarine warfare is a collaborative endeavour, with each platform contributing its unique capabilities. Dynamic Manta will see commandos leaving submarines underwater. Participating warships will also simulate finding and destroying six enemy submarines.



This footage was filmed on board the Turkish Navy submarine TCG Anafartalar and frigate TCG Gediz. The footage includes various shots of sailors participating in the exercise, a Turkish Navy MH-60 Seahawk helicopter conducting helicopter-submarine winch exercise, submarine emergency surfacing exercise, and soundbites from Commander Submarines NATO and a Turkish submarine officer.

Transcript

SHOTLIST

(00:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – TURKISH SUBMARINE TCG ANAFARTALAR DOCKED AT CATANIA HARBOUR

(00:07) VARIOUS SHOTS – OPERATIONS ON BOARD THE TURKISH SUBMARINE TCG ANAFARTALAR

(00:18) VARIOUS SHOTS – TURKISH SUBMARINE TCG ANAFARTALAR WITH THE NATO FLAG

(00:29) VARIOUS SHOTS – SPANISH FRIGATE ESPS NAVARRA LEAVING CATANIA HARBOUR

(00:50) MEDIUM SHOT – TURKISH FRIGATE TCG GEDIZ AT CATANIA HARBOUR

(00:55) MEDIUM SHOT – EXECUTIVE OFFICER BRIEFING THE SAILORS ON THE TURKISH FRIGATE TCG GEDIZ AT CATANIA HARBOUR

(00:55) VARIOUS SHOTS – SAILORS ON THE TURKISH FRIGATE TCG GEDIZ PREPARE TO LEAVE CATANIA HARBOUR

(01:08) MEDIUM SHOT – TURKISH SUBMARINE TCG ANAFARTALAR PREPARES TO LEAVE CATANIA HARBOUR

(01:13) VARIOUS SHOTS - TURKISH FRIGATE TCG GEDIZ LEAVING CATANIA HARBOUR

(01:49) VARIOUS SHOTS – SAILORS ON THE TURKISH FRIGATE TCG GEDIZ NAVIGATE TO THE EXERCISE AREA

(02:12) VARIOUS SHOTS – SAILORS ON THE TURKISH FRIGATE TCG GEDIZ NAVIGATE CATANIA HARBOUR

(02:34) VARIOUS SHOTS – TURKISH SAILORS AND NAVAL AVIATORS PREPARE SEAHAWK HELICOPTER FOR FLIGHT

(03:39) VARIOUS SHOTS – TURKISH SAILORS OBSERVE AND NAVIGATE

(03:58) VARIOUS SHOTS – TURKISH SAILORS AND NAVAL AVIATORS PREPARE FOR FLIGHT

(04:26) VARIOUS SHOTS – TURKISH SEAHAWK HELICOPTER AIRBORNE

(04:32) VARIOUS SHOTS – TURKISH NAVAL AVIATOR CONDUCTS WINCHEX EXERCISE WITH TURKISH SUBMARINE TCG ANAFARTALAR FROM THE TURKISH SEAHAWK HELICOPTER

(04:59) VARIOUS SHOTS – AERIAL VIEW OF THE TURKISH SUBMARINE TCG ANAFARTALAR FROM THE TURKISH SEAHAWK HELICOPTER

(05:14) VARIOUS SHOTS – AERIAL VIEW OF THE TURKISH SUBMARINE TCG ANAFARTALAR, THE TURKISH FRIGATE TCG GEDIZ AND THE ITALIAN NAVY FRIGATE MARGOTTINI SAILING OFF THE COAST OF CATANIA

(05:33) VARIOUS SHOTS – TURKISH NAVAL AVIATOR CONDUCTS WINCHEX EXERCISE WITH THE TURKISH SUBMARINE TCG ANAFARTALAR FROM THE TURKISH SEAHAWK HELICOPTER

(05:58) VARIOUS SHOTS – AERIAL VIEW OF THE TURKISH FRIGATE TCG GEDIZ

(06:32) MEDIUM SHOT – TURKISH SEAHAWK HELICOPTER LANDS ON THE TURKISH FRIGATE TCG GEDIZ

(06:37) VARIOUS SHOTS – TURKISH SEAHAWK HELICOPTER CONDUCTS HELICOPTER-SUBMARINE WINCH EXERCISE

(07:30) MEDIUM SHOT – TURKISH SEAHAWK HELICOPTER FLIES PAST THE ITALIAN NAVY FRIGATE MARGOTTINI OVER THE VIEW OF MOUNT ETNA

(07:38) MEDIUM SHOT – TURKISH SEAHAWK HELICOPTER FLIES PAST THE TURKISH SUBMARINE TCG ANAFARTALAR

(07:43) MEDIUM SHOT – TURKISH SUBMARINE TCG ANAFARTALAR SAILS OFF THE COAST OF CATANIA OVER THE VIEW OF MOUNT ETNA

(07:49) MEDIUM SHOT – SPANISH SEAHAWK HELICOPTER CONDUCTS HELICOPTER-SUBMARINE WINCH EXERCISE

(08:29) SOUNDBITE – REAR ADMIRAL THOMAS WALL – COMMANDER SUBMARINES NATO, ALLIED MARITIME COMMAND

“Dynamic Manta is a submarine exercise that focuses on anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare. There are nine nations participating and we have a total of six submarines that we’ll try being hunt and find.”

(08:47) SOUNDBITE – REAR ADMIRAL THOMAS WALL – COMMANDER SUBMARINES NATO, ALLIED MARITIME COMMAND

“Dynamic Manta is important because it gives us a chance for several nations to practise their ASW capability against very capable submarines and submarine commanding officers.”

(08:59) SOUNDBITE – REAR ADMIRAL THOMAS WALL – COMMANDER SUBMARINES NATO, ALLIED MARITIME COMMAND

“ASW operations are complex because finding submarines is challenging, and it's not only one platform that can do it. It's numerous platforms working together, and it becomes a critical team sport to find those submarines. They're very hard to find and they're very lethal, that's why nations purchase submarines.”

(09:19) SOUNDBITE – REAR ADMIRAL THOMAS WALL – COMMANDER SUBMARINES NATO, NATO MARCOM.

“So this exercise is similar to one in the past, but different from many because we have special operating forces from one nation riding the submarine of another nation, and they'll get deployed, do some activities, and then they'll get picked up by the submarine and recovered. This gives us critical interoperability between nations because I can take Special Operators from any nation and put them on any submarine from any nation.”

(09:51) SOUNDBITE – REAR ADMIRAL THOMAS WALL – COMMANDER SUBMARINES NATO, ALLIED MARITIME COMMAND

“Being part of the NATO Alliance and working in a NATO position has given me the opportunity to better appreciate the capability that nations bring to the table and just how beneficial the diverse experience and capabilities that exist give us the combined deterrence and capability that we need to deter our adversary from taking action.”

(10:21) SOUNDBITE – MAJOR ALPER VURAL – EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF THE TURKISH SUBMARINE TCG ANAFARTALAR, TURKISH NAVY

“Submarine operations are hard because we have to track, detect and find a submarine in shallow waters or in the deep sea.”

(10:29) SOUNDBITE – MAJOR ALPER VURAL – EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF THE TURKISH SUBMARINE TCG ANAFARTALAR, TURKISH NAVY

“We work with Allies to share information, build our skills and use each other's best practices.”

Usage rights

This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes. Some footage courtesy of SHAPE.