    9MCD Educators' Workshop February 2024 Day 2 B-Roll

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2024

    Video by Sgt. Reagan Anderson 

    9th Marine Corps District

    Educators from Recruiting Stations Indianapolis, Kansas City, Milwaukee, and Twin Cities experience the week-long Educators' Workshop (EWS) from aboard various Marine Corps Bases such as Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Marine Base Camp Pendleton, and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, 19-23 February, 2024. EWS is designed to inform high school/college educators, community leaders, and communication professionals about the commitment and benefits of service in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Reagan Anderson)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 12:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914168
    VIRIN: 240220-M-UR704-6646
    Filename: DOD_110151187
    Length: 00:08:24
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US

    Educators Workshop
    educators
    EWS
    9MCD

