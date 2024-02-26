9MCD Educators' Workshop February 2024 Day 2 B-Roll

Educators from Recruiting Stations Indianapolis, Kansas City, Milwaukee, and Twin Cities experience the week-long Educators' Workshop (EWS) from aboard various Marine Corps Bases such as Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Marine Base Camp Pendleton, and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, 19-23 February, 2024. EWS is designed to inform high school/college educators, community leaders, and communication professionals about the commitment and benefits of service in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Reagan Anderson)
|02.20.2024
|02.29.2024 12:28
|B-Roll
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
