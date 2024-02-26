Thom Eaton and Penny Schatteman, Brunssum Child and Youth Services, discuss the annual Eggstravaganza event taking place on March 23, 2024, on Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum, Netherlands. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 11:44
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|914159
|VIRIN:
|240222-F-PJ022-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110151163
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|NL
This work, Eggstravaganza, by SrA Christina Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
