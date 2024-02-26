Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eggstravaganza

    NETHERLANDS

    02.22.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Christina Carter 

    AFN Benelux

    Thom Eaton and Penny Schatteman, Brunssum Child and Youth Services, discuss the annual Eggstravaganza event taking place on March 23, 2024, on Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum, Netherlands. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 11:44
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 914159
    VIRIN: 240222-F-PJ022-1003
    Filename: DOD_110151163
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: NL

    This work, Eggstravaganza, by SrA Christina Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CYS Brunssum

