Airmen from the 325th Civil Engineer Squadron showcase the new MSA G1 Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus through various confidence courses at Tyndall Air Force Base, Feb. 23, 2024. The fire fighters, explosive ordnance disposal and emergency management Airmen were able to display the new capabilities and benefits of training with the latest SCBA equipment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 10:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|914150
|VIRIN:
|220224-F-BE826-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110150965
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Introducing new equipment for mission readiness, by SrA Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
