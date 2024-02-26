Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACRC Safety Short - Or your Seatbelt?

    UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Video by Angela Grice and JE Snowden

    U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center

    The U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center presents Safety Shorts. These short videos cover a wide variety of safety and risk management related topics and are great for use in your safety briefs anytime, anywhere.

    The most dangerous thing a Soldier does – on or off-duty – is to ride in or operate a motor vehicle!​

    ​From FY19-FY23, 75% of all off-duty Soldier fatalities involved motor vehicles and 42% of those occurred in passenger (PMV-4) vehicles.​

    The lives of many of the 174 Soldiers that who died in PMV-4 mishaps could have been saved if they had only taken the 3 seconds needed to fasten their seat belts.​

    According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, 50% of the passenger vehicle occupants killed in 2021 were not wearing seat belts.​

    ​Seat belts and other forms of occupant restraint systems are NOT optional equipment and use is mandated for all military personnel by AR 385-10, The Army Safety and Occupational Health Program - and that mandate applies anytime and​ anywhere! ​

    Buckling up is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash. Being buckled up during a crash helps keep you safe and secure inside your vehicle; being completely ejected from a vehicle is almost always deadly.​

    Always make that 3 second 3-second move and make sure everyone else in your vehicle does too!​ For more information visit safety.army.mil

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 09:13
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 914143
    VIRIN: 240208-A-XQ873-3417
    Filename: DOD_110150749
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    This work, USACRC Safety Short - Or your Seatbelt?, by Angela Grice and JE Snowden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

