USACRC Safety Short - Or your Seatbelt?

The U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center presents Safety Shorts. These short videos cover a wide variety of safety and risk management related topics and are great for use in your safety briefs anytime, anywhere.



The most dangerous thing a Soldier does – on or off-duty – is to ride in or operate a motor vehicle!​



​From FY19-FY23, 75% of all off-duty Soldier fatalities involved motor vehicles and 42% of those occurred in passenger (PMV-4) vehicles.​



The lives of many of the 174 Soldiers that who died in PMV-4 mishaps could have been saved if they had only taken the 3 seconds needed to fasten their seat belts.​



According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, 50% of the passenger vehicle occupants killed in 2021 were not wearing seat belts.​



​Seat belts and other forms of occupant restraint systems are NOT optional equipment and use is mandated for all military personnel by AR 385-10, The Army Safety and Occupational Health Program - and that mandate applies anytime and​ anywhere! ​



Buckling up is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash. Being buckled up during a crash helps keep you safe and secure inside your vehicle; being completely ejected from a vehicle is almost always deadly.​



Always make that 3 second 3-second move and make sure everyone else in your vehicle does too!​ For more information visit safety.army.mil