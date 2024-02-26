A fun and informative update for the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center’s TEC University. TEC-U is where technology and training meet for the Air National Guard. With the only ANG tier 2 studio and award-winning learning development team, we are here to assist in training Airmen.
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 08:04
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|914135
|VIRIN:
|240229-Z-F3887-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110150552
|Length:
|00:03:46
|Location:
|KNOXVILLE, TN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, TEC-U update Episode 6 - March, by MSgt Amber Williams, MSgt Jonathan Young, TSgt Darby Arnold and David Barlow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT