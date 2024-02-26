Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TEC-U update Episode 6 - March

    KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Williams, Master Sgt. Jonathan Young, Tech. Sgt. Darby Arnold and David Barlow

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    A fun and informative update for the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center’s TEC University. TEC-U is where technology and training meet for the Air National Guard. With the only ANG tier 2 studio and award-winning learning development team, we are here to assist in training Airmen.

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 08:04
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 914135
    VIRIN: 240229-Z-F3887-1001
    Filename: DOD_110150552
    Length: 00:03:46
    Location: KNOXVILLE, TN, US

