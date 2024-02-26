Reserve Ready: Diversity and Inclusion

Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Pennington and Mr. Lee Floyd from HQ AFRC discuss the 5W's--and how--Diversity and Inclusion is gearing up to be a sustainable way of life.
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 07:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914131
|VIRIN:
|240229-D-KF771-6932
|Filename:
|DOD_110150542
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
