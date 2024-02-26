Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reserve Ready: Diversity and Inclusion

    UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Video by Darius Caldwell 

    Air Force Reserve Command Public Affairs   

    Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Pennington and Mr. Lee Floyd from HQ AFRC discuss the 5W's--and how--Diversity and Inclusion is gearing up to be a sustainable way of life.

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 07:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: US

