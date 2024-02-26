Able Battery 5-4 ADAR Redeployment Ceremony

U.S. Soldiers with Able Battery 5th Battalion 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment participate in Redeployment Ceremony, which marks a conclusion of 11 months long deployment in operation “European Assure, Deter and Reenforce” in Slovakia, Romania and Poland. Ansbach, Germany, Feb. 26, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Eugen Warkentin)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 06:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914121
|VIRIN:
|240226-A-EX530-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110150443
|Length:
|00:04:03
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
