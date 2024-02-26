Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Able Battery 5-4 ADAR Redeployment Ceremony

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    02.26.2024

    Video by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with Able Battery 5th Battalion 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment participate in Redeployment Ceremony, which marks a conclusion of 11 months long deployment in operation “European Assure, Deter and Reenforce” in Slovakia, Romania and Poland. Ansbach, Germany, Feb. 26, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Eugen Warkentin)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 06:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914121
    VIRIN: 240226-A-EX530-1001
    Filename: DOD_110150443
    Length: 00:04:03
    Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Able Battery 5-4 ADAR Redeployment Ceremony, by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USAREUR
    Stronger Together
    StrongEurope
    7 ATC
    europeansupport2023

