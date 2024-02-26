Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Embassy of Navy Music

    HELSINKI, FINLAND

    02.28.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Haydn Smith 

    Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central

    The U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) band performs at a concert in Turku, Finland, Jan. 29, 2024. In addition to the Turku concert, the five-day visit included concerts at the Help Center for Ukrainians, Kauniala Veteran’s Hospital, Vaskivuori High School, Marjatta Schools, and U.S. Embassy to Finland, as well as workshops with students from Vaskivuori High School. U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. 6th Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Haydn Smith)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 04:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914118
    VIRIN: 240229-N-HS181-2005
    Filename: DOD_110150363
    Length: 00:00:00
    Location: HELSINKI, FI

    This work, The Embassy of Navy Music, by PO1 Haydn Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Musician

    Military Band

    Music

    Helsinki

    Republic of Finland (Finland)

    TAGS

    Navy Musician
    Helsinki
    NAVEUR-NAVAF Band
    NAVEUR-NAVAF Band Helsinki
    NAVEUR-NAVAF Band performs Turku

