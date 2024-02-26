Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sapporo Snow Festival 2024

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.04.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Emilee Darden 

    AFN Misawa

    Naval Air Forces Misawa created an ice sculpture for the annual Sapporo Snow Festival.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 01:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914105
    VIRIN: 240204-F-YG491-6130
    Filename: DOD_110150156
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sapporo Snow Festival 2024, by SrA Emilee Darden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Festival
    Snow
    Ice sculpture
    Bilateral
    Community

