Naval Air Forces Misawa created an ice sculpture for the annual Sapporo Snow Festival.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 01:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914105
|VIRIN:
|240204-F-YG491-6130
|Filename:
|DOD_110150156
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sapporo Snow Festival 2024, by SrA Emilee Darden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT