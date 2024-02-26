Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing participate in a Major Accident Response Exercise at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 28, 2024. The exercise prepared medical personnel, firefighters and other members on how to respond to an aircraft crash or other emergency situations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 20:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914087
|VIRIN:
|240228-F-TE518-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110149813
|Length:
|00:03:09
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 6th ARW Participates In Major Accident Response Exercise At MacDill, by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
