Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    6th ARW Participates In Major Accident Response Exercise At MacDill

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing participate in a Major Accident Response Exercise at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 28, 2024. The exercise prepared medical personnel, firefighters and other members on how to respond to an aircraft crash or other emergency situations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 20:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914087
    VIRIN: 240228-F-TE518-1001
    Filename: DOD_110149813
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th ARW Participates In Major Accident Response Exercise At MacDill, by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Airmen
    medical
    air force
    MARE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT