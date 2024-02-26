U.S. Marines and Multinational partners train together in Tinian

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Multinational partners conduct operations during Cope North 24 at Tinian, Northern Mariana Islands, Feb. 8 to Feb. 16, 2024. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 12 traveled from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, and trained at Tinian during their participation in Cope North 24. Allies and partners train together during the multilateral exercise, Cope North 24, to improve shared tactics and multilateral defense capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jose Angeles)