    U.S. Marines and Multinational partners train together in Tinian

    TINIAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS, GUAM

    02.21.2024

    Video by Sgt. Jose Angeles 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    Multinational partners conduct operations during Cope North 24 at Tinian, Northern Mariana Islands, Feb. 8 to Feb. 16, 2024. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 12 traveled from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, and trained at Tinian during their participation in Cope North 24. Allies and partners train together during the multilateral exercise, Cope North 24, to improve shared tactics and multilateral defense capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jose Angeles)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 22:46
    VIRIN: 240221-M-RM278-1001
    Location: TINIAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS, GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines and Multinational partners train together in Tinian, by Sgt Jose Angeles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st MAW
    MAG12
    USMC News
    INDOPACOM
    CopeNorth
    CN24

