Multinational partners conduct operations during Cope North 24 at Tinian, Northern Mariana Islands, Feb. 8 to Feb. 16, 2024. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 12 traveled from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, and trained at Tinian during their participation in Cope North 24. Allies and partners train together during the multilateral exercise, Cope North 24, to improve shared tactics and multilateral defense capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jose Angeles)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 22:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|914084
|VIRIN:
|240221-M-RM278-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110149757
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|TINIAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS, GU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Marines and Multinational partners train together in Tinian, by Sgt Jose Angeles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT