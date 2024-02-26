Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Charleston executes Explodeo 2024

    01.24.2024

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Joint Base Charleston pushed its readiness and rapid response capabilities Jan. 22-24 during a high-profile exercise dubbed “Explodeo.” Explodeo tested and showcased Joint Base Charleston's proficiency in adapting quickly to the evolving global landscape, utilizing a crawl, walk, run approach to ensure peak readiness for critical response when it matters most. (U.S. Air Force video by U.S. Navy Ensign Rachel Dee)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 17:58
    Video ID: 914077
    VIRIN: 240124-F-GX105-1001
    Filename: DOD_110149512
    Length: 00:01:22
    C-17
    Air Mobility Command
    AMC
    Joint Base Charleston
    Explodeo

