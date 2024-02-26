Joint Base Charleston executes Explodeo 2024

Joint Base Charleston pushed its readiness and rapid response capabilities Jan. 22-24 during a high-profile exercise dubbed “Explodeo.” Explodeo tested and showcased Joint Base Charleston's proficiency in adapting quickly to the evolving global landscape, utilizing a crawl, walk, run approach to ensure peak readiness for critical response when it matters most. (U.S. Air Force video by U.S. Navy Ensign Rachel Dee)
