Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital celebrates the important contributions made by Social Workers in honor of Social Work Month, March 2024 with a series of trendy videos to highlight the profession at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, Louisiana.
Featuring: Kenitha Woodhouse, masters of social work, director, Army Community Service; Joanna Garcia, MSW, ACS specialist; Jessica Reiter, publicity chair, Home of Heroes Thrift Shop; and Serena Sering, Grand Canyon University Intern, 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, Embedded Behavioral Health Clinic.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 19:15
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|914066
|VIRIN:
|240216-A-GR633-1010
|Filename:
|DOD_110149236
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BJACH Celebrates Social Work Month 2024 - Part 10, by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
