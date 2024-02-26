Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sporter Air Rifle 101 - Fundamentals

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kulani Lakanaria 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Staff Sgt. Tim Sherry and Staff Sgt. Jared Desrosiers, instructor/shooters assigned to the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, talk about Sporter Air Rifle fundamentals Feb. 26, 2024 at Fort Moore, Ga.

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 13:59
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 914051
    VIRIN: 240226-A-UW671-2152
    Filename: DOD_110148931
    Length: 00:05:46
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sporter Air Rifle 101 - Fundamentals, by SFC Kulani Lakanaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marksmanship
    USAMU
    International Rifle

