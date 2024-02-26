Staff Sgt. Tim Sherry and Staff Sgt. Jared Desrosiers, instructor/shooters assigned to the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, talk about Sporter Air Rifle fundamentals Feb. 26, 2024 at Fort Moore, Ga.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 13:59
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|914051
|VIRIN:
|240226-A-UW671-2152
|Filename:
|DOD_110148931
|Length:
|00:05:46
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sporter Air Rifle 101 - Fundamentals, by SFC Kulani Lakanaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT