Illinois Army National Guard Soldiers from 106th Cavalry 50 caliber sniper rifle training at Range 2 during unit annual training at Fort McCoy, Wis.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 13:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914049
|VIRIN:
|230718-A-VQ984-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110148892
|Length:
|00:03:45
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 50 Caliber Sniper Training at Fort McCoy, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT