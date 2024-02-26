Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    50 Caliber Sniper Training at Fort McCoy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Illinois Army National Guard Soldiers from 106th Cavalry 50 caliber sniper rifle training at Range 2 during unit annual training at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 13:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914049
    VIRIN: 230718-A-VQ984-1001
    Filename: DOD_110148892
    Length: 00:03:45
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 50 Caliber Sniper Training at Fort McCoy, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sniper
    Fort McCoy
    ILANG
    106th Cav

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT