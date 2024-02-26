This week’s look around the Air Force highlights the PACAF and USAFE-AFAFRICA commanders talking about their areas of focus as the Department of the Air Force reoptimizes for Great Power Competition, and modernized promotion testing aims to develop Airmen for the future fight.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 13:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|914045
|VIRIN:
|240228-F-UO935-5390
|Filename:
|DOD_110148764
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Around the Air Force: Theater Commanders Chart the Way Ahead, Designing Promotion Tests, by SSgt Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT