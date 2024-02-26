The 187th Fighter Wing unveiled the new Alabama Air National Guard’s F-35 Lightning II fighter jet during an event at Montgomery, Ala., February 9, 2024. The 187th Fighter Wing traces its lineage to the Red Tails, with the F-35 being the 6th airplane the unit has flown. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Enrique Barcelo)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 12:30
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|914039
|VIRIN:
|240209-F-PM546-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110148741
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|AL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 187th Fighter Wing Welomes F35, by SSgt Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

