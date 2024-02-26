Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    187th Fighter Wing Welomes F35

    AL, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Enrique Barcelo 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    The 187th Fighter Wing unveiled the new Alabama Air National Guard’s F-35 Lightning II fighter jet during an event at Montgomery, Ala., February 9, 2024. The 187th Fighter Wing traces its lineage to the Red Tails, with the F-35 being the 6th airplane the unit has flown. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Enrique Barcelo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 12:30
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 914039
    VIRIN: 240209-F-PM546-9001
    Filename: DOD_110148741
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: AL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 187th Fighter Wing Welomes F35, by SSgt Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    187th Fighter Wing
    1CTCS
    Alabama Air National Guard
    Barcelo
    F-35 Lightning 2

