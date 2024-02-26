187th Fighter Wing Welomes F35

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 187th Fighter Wing unveiled the new Alabama Air National Guard’s F-35 Lightning II fighter jet during an event at Montgomery, Ala., February 9, 2024. The 187th Fighter Wing traces its lineage to the Red Tails, with the F-35 being the 6th airplane the unit has flown. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Enrique Barcelo)