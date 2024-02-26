15th MEU jungle survival training: BRoll

U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are taught jungle survival tactics by Royal Thai Marine instructors during Exercise Cobra Gold in Sattahip, Chonburi province, Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 27, 2024. Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Patrick Katz)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 10:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914013
|VIRIN:
|240227-M-PO838-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110148483
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|SATTAHIP, TH
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
