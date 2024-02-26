Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    15th MEU jungle survival training: BRoll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SATTAHIP, THAILAND

    02.27.2024

    Video by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are taught jungle survival tactics by Royal Thai Marine instructors during Exercise Cobra Gold in Sattahip, Chonburi province, Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 27, 2024. Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 10:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914013
    VIRIN: 240227-M-PO838-2001
    Filename: DOD_110148483
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: SATTAHIP, TH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU jungle survival training: BRoll, by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    Partnership
    Readiness
    Jungle
    CobraGold
    Royal Tahi Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT