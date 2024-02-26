JB MDL presents an inaugural Black History Month Gala in honor of National BHM at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Feb. 23, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Simonne Barker)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 10:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914012
|VIRIN:
|240223-F-AI633-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110148482
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, JB MDL presents inaugural Black History Month Gala, by A1C Simonne Barker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT