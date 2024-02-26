Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB MDL presents inaugural Black History Month Gala

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Simonne Barker 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    JB MDL presents an inaugural Black History Month Gala in honor of National BHM at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Feb. 23, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Simonne Barker)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 10:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914012
    VIRIN: 240223-F-AI633-2001
    Filename: DOD_110148482
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US

    This work, JB MDL presents inaugural Black History Month Gala, by A1C Simonne Barker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBMDL
    BlackHistoryMonth
    InauguralBHMGala

