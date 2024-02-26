Shantealle Ray, a work life specialist at the 52nd Force Support Squadron Military & Family Readiness Center, describes the Heart Link program at Spangdahlem AB, Germany, Jan. 31, 2024. Heart Link is one of the many resources offered by Spangdahlem AB’s M&FRC to assist the base community in navigating the unique experience of being stationed in Europe. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 07:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914003
|VIRIN:
|240228-F-GY077-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110148228
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Spangdahlem AB Heart Link connects spouses with important resources, by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
