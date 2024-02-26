Spangdahlem AB Heart Link connects spouses with important resources

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Shantealle Ray, a work life specialist at the 52nd Force Support Squadron Military & Family Readiness Center, describes the Heart Link program at Spangdahlem AB, Germany, Jan. 31, 2024. Heart Link is one of the many resources offered by Spangdahlem AB’s M&FRC to assist the base community in navigating the unique experience of being stationed in Europe. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)