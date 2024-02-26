Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem AB Heart Link connects spouses with important resources

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.31.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Shantealle Ray, a work life specialist at the 52nd Force Support Squadron Military & Family Readiness Center, describes the Heart Link program at Spangdahlem AB, Germany, Jan. 31, 2024. Heart Link is one of the many resources offered by Spangdahlem AB’s M&FRC to assist the base community in navigating the unique experience of being stationed in Europe. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 07:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914003
    VIRIN: 240228-F-GY077-1001
    Filename: DOD_110148228
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem AB Heart Link connects spouses with important resources, by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Spangdahlem AB
    Military Spouses
    Heart Link
    Saber Nation
    M&FRC

