    Black History Spotlight- Henry O. Flipper

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Video by Russ Howard 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    US Army Lt. Col. John McAllister shines a spotlight on Henry O. Flipper, a barrier breaker in the US Army.

    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US

    US Army
    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    Black History Month 2024
    Henry Flipper

