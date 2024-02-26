Black History Spotlight- Henry O. Flipper

US Army Lt. Col. John McAllister shines a spotlight on Henry O. Flipper, a barrier breaker in the US Army.
|02.28.2024
|02.28.2024 07:24
|Package
|914002
|240228-F-EP494-9603
|DOD_110148216
|00:00:58
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|3
|3
