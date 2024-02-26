C.O.R.E. Moments: Episode One - A Conversation with AA-ERG Chairperson Michael Taylor

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Welcome to C.O.R.E. Moments, where members of the Norfolk Naval Shipyard community sit and have a conversation regarding important topics for our workforce, and share their personal experiences as part of America's Shipyard. In this episode, Commanding Officer Capt. Jip Mosman sits down with African American Employee Resource Group (AA-ERG) Chairperson Michael Taylor to chat about Black History Month, the ERG and its importance to the shipyard, and diversity and culture in the workplace.



#NNSY #COREMoments #PressForwardTeam



Filmed, Edited, and Graphics by Greg Boyd, Videographer, Corporate Instructional Design Center (Code 1571)



Episode Written by Kristi Britt, Public Affairs Specialist (Code 1160)



C.O.R.E. Moments Logo by Marisa Berkey, Visual Information Specialist, Shipyard Visual Design Center (Code 1165)



Episode Featuring Norfolk Naval Shipyard Commanding Officer Capt. Jip Mosman and African American Employee Resource Group Chairperson Michael Taylor