Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C.O.R.E. Moments: Episode One - A Conversation with AA-ERG Chairperson Michael Taylor

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Video by Gregory Boyd 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Welcome to C.O.R.E. Moments, where members of the Norfolk Naval Shipyard community sit and have a conversation regarding important topics for our workforce, and share their personal experiences as part of America's Shipyard. In this episode, Commanding Officer Capt. Jip Mosman sits down with African American Employee Resource Group (AA-ERG) Chairperson Michael Taylor to chat about Black History Month, the ERG and its importance to the shipyard, and diversity and culture in the workplace.

    #NNSY #COREMoments #PressForwardTeam

    Filmed, Edited, and Graphics by Greg Boyd, Videographer, Corporate Instructional Design Center (Code 1571)

    Episode Written by Kristi Britt, Public Affairs Specialist (Code 1160)

    C.O.R.E. Moments Logo by Marisa Berkey, Visual Information Specialist, Shipyard Visual Design Center (Code 1165)

    Episode Featuring Norfolk Naval Shipyard Commanding Officer Capt. Jip Mosman and African American Employee Resource Group Chairperson Michael Taylor

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 07:47
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 913998
    VIRIN: 240228-N-UN268-4452
    Filename: DOD_110148192
    Length: 00:13:45
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    C.O.R.E. Moments

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT