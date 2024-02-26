C.O.R.E. Moments: Episode One - A Conversation with AA-ERG Chairperson Michael Taylor

Welcome to C.O.R.E. Moments, where members of the Norfolk Naval Shipyard community sit and have a conversation regarding important topics for our workforce, and share their personal experiences as part of America's Shipyard. In this episode, Commanding Officer Capt. Jip Mosman sits down with African American Employee Resource Group (AA-ERG) Chairperson Michael Taylor to chat about Black History Month, the ERG and its importance to the shipyard, and diversity and culture in the workplace.
#NNSY #COREMoments #PressForwardTeam
Filmed, Edited, and Graphics by Greg Boyd, Videographer, Corporate Instructional Design Center (Code 1571)
Episode Written by Kristi Britt, Public Affairs Specialist (Code 1160)
C.O.R.E. Moments Logo by Marisa Berkey, Visual Information Specialist, Shipyard Visual Design Center (Code 1165)
Episode Featuring Norfolk Naval Shipyard Commanding Officer Capt. Jip Mosman and African American Employee Resource Group Chairperson Michael Taylor
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 07:47
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|913998
|VIRIN:
|240228-N-UN268-4452
|Filename:
|DOD_110148192
|Length:
|00:13:45
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT