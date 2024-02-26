2-2 SBCT holds Opening Ceremony in Sa Kaeo Province for Cobra Gold 2024

U.S. Army soldiers of the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, and members of the Royal Thai Army conduct the Opening Ceremony for Exercise Cobra Gold, Feb. 27, 2024, in Sa Kaeo Province, Thailand. This year is the 43rd iteration of the multilateral exercise. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hayden Epperley, 2-2 SBCT)
Date Taken:
|02.26.2024
Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 04:10
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|913991
VIRIN:
|240227-A-UN317-1001
Filename:
|DOD_110148108
Length:
|00:01:54
Location:
|SA KAEO PROVINCE, TH
Downloads:
|1
High-Res. Downloads:
|1
