2-2 SBCT Conducts Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) Training in Sa Kaeo Province, Thailand for Cobra Gold 2024

U.S. Army combat medics from 1st Battalion, 17th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, conduct medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) training by situations dealing with casualties with heat strokes in Sa Kaeo Province, Thailand, Feb. 26, 2024, in preparation for the upcoming annual Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 2024. Joint Exercise Cobra Gold is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia and a concrete example of the strong alliance and strategic relationship between Thailand and the United States. This is the 43rd iteration of the multilateral exercise held from Feb. 27 to March 8, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hayden Epperley, 2-2 SBCT)
|02.25.2024
|02.28.2024 04:10
|B-Roll
|SA KAEO PROVINCE, TH
