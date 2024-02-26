2-2 SBCT Conducts Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) Training in Sa Kaeo Province, Thailand for Cobra Gold 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army combat medics from 1st Battalion, 17th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, conduct medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) training by situations dealing with casualties with heat strokes in Sa Kaeo Province, Thailand, Feb. 26, 2024, in preparation for the upcoming annual Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 2024. Joint Exercise Cobra Gold is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia and a concrete example of the strong alliance and strategic relationship between Thailand and the United States. This is the 43rd iteration of the multilateral exercise held from Feb. 27 to March 8, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hayden Epperley, 2-2 SBCT)