    82nd CAB FARP B-Roll

    KUWAIT

    02.21.2024

    Video by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division conduct Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) operations on February 21, 2024. FARP provides fuel and ordnance necessary for fixed-wing operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 03:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913983
    VIRIN: 240221-A-ID763-7948
    Filename: DOD_110147808
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: KW

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd CAB FARP B-Roll, by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    FARP
    82nd CAB
    AH64
    Apache
    AH-64E

