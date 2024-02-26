Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OC/T Chaplain Describes The Impact Of An OC/T Unit

    LACEY, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Devon Jones 

    189th Combined Arms Training Brigade

    U.S. Army Maj. Myoung Cho, Religious Affairs OC/T, assigned to the 189th Infantry Brigade, discusses the career impact of being an observer, coach, and trainer and how it set his future up for success at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington, February 26, 2024. 189th IN BDE (CATB) observes, coaches, and trains our ARNG and USAR partners to provide trained and ready units to support combatant commander requirements worldwide. (Videos by SSG Devon Jones/ 189th Infantry Brigade PAO)

    TAGS

    Cold Steel
    First Army
    189th CATB
    FirstArmyDivisionWest

