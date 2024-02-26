OC/T Chaplain Describes The Impact Of An OC/T Unit

U.S. Army Maj. Myoung Cho, Religious Affairs OC/T, assigned to the 189th Infantry Brigade, discusses the career impact of being an observer, coach, and trainer and how it set his future up for success at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington, February 26, 2024. 189th IN BDE (CATB) observes, coaches, and trains our ARNG and USAR partners to provide trained and ready units to support combatant commander requirements worldwide. (Videos by SSG Devon Jones/ 189th Infantry Brigade PAO)
