USACE inspect the temporary school site before transition

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers inspects the temporary school before transition to the Hawai’i Department of Education in Lahaina, Hawai‘i. The completed infrastructure will include 30 classrooms, three standalone bathrooms and five administrative buildings for a total of 38 buildings. USACE is constructing the school as a temporary replacement for the King Kamehameha III Elementary School, which was damaged by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires. (USACE video by Robert DeDeaux)