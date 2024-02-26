Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE inspect the temporary school site before transition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2024

    Video by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers inspects the temporary school before transition to the Hawai’i Department of Education in Lahaina, Hawai‘i. The completed infrastructure will include 30 classrooms, three standalone bathrooms and five administrative buildings for a total of 38 buildings. USACE is constructing the school as a temporary replacement for the King Kamehameha III Elementary School, which was damaged by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires. (USACE video by Robert DeDeaux)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 20:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 913954
    VIRIN: 240227-A-RY318-9001
    Filename: DOD_110147057
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE inspect the temporary school site before transition, by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Federal Emergency Management Agency
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Galveston District
    Pacific Ocean Division
    Honolulu District
    Maui County
    Hawaii Wildfires

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT